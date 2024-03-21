Kidnappers Abduct Youth Leader’s Wife, Nine Others In Edo Community

The wife of the youth leader of Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo state, Irouje Omian, and nine others, consisting of five women and four men, have been abducted.

The kidnappers reportedly waylaid their victims in the road between Sobe and the popular Agric Junction, and moved them to an unknown location before the arrival of security operatives in the area.

The victims’ whereabouts remain unknown.

A leader of Sobe told The Nation that the residents were living in fear, as a result of the activities of the criminals, especially kidnappers.

He disclosed that the kidnappers had not contacted the relatives of the victims for ransom negotiation

Last year, 14 persons were killed in Sobe, thereby heightening tension in the area.

Given the alarming rate of kidnapping in Sobe and its environs, the federal government, in 2023, built mini barracks at Sobe, yet the criminal activities had not abated.

Bandits Abduct Several Passengers In Katsina

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be terrorists have kidnapped dozens of passengers in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija News gathered the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the hoodlums intercepted an eighteen-seater bus with the registration number (14B-300-KT).

It was learned that the bus, belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority, was loaded with passengers.

In a telephone chat with Channels Television, an eyewitness said the incident occurred precisely between the Burdugau and Yargoje communities before reaching Kankara town.

He added that most passengers were in transit from Funtua Local Government to Katsina LG.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government and the police authorities have yet to comment on the incident.