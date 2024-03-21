Four Killed In Terrorist Assault On Zamfara Community

Terrorists launched an attack on Mashaya Village situated in Jangebe District, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals.

Naija News gathered that the attackers, equipped with arms, purportedly arrived at the village and initiated a barrage of indiscriminate gunfire, causing alarm among the locals.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to AIT and confirmed the event, no fewer than four individuals lost their lives, with several others sustaining injuries, resulting in widespread panic throughout the village.

“The incident has left the village in a state of panic and uncertainty,” he stated.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the police regarding the attack.

Similarly, Gunmen suspected to be terrorists kidnapped dozens of passengers in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija News gathered the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the hoodlums intercepted an eighteen-seater bus with the registration number (14B-300-KT).

It was learned that the bus, belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority, was loaded with passengers.

In a telephone chat with Channels Television, an eyewitness said the incident occurred precisely between the Burdugau and Yargoje communities before reaching Kankara town.

He added that most passengers were in transit from Funtua Local Government to Katsina LG.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government and the police authorities have yet to comment on the incident.