Be Patient And Have Faith In Tinubu’s Administration – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasized the importance of Nigerians having faith in President Bola Tinubu‘s administration as it strives to tackle the nation’s challenges.

Naija News understands that Idris made this statement during an “Iftar” event in Kano yesterday, which his ministry organized and attended by media executives and practitioners.

In his remark, the minister urged Nigerians to remain patient with the government and assured them that the administration is diligently working to overcome the obstacles.

Idris noted that the administration has implemented policies and programs aimed at improving the well-being of Nigerians.

The Minister further emphasized the need for Nigerians to trust and have confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership to ensure the successful execution of these policies and programs.

Idris mentioned that the government is actively engaged in the revival of the nation’s refineries.

He reassured that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery would be finalized soon, allowing production to resume.

The minister condemned the previous administration’s mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and pointed out that the Tinubu administration has successfully restored the apex bank’s lost reputation by implementing suitable policies.

“The renewed hope agenda of Mr President has started yielding positive results because the economy of the nation is gradually being revived, and the challenges will soon be over,” the minister said.

Idris urged journalists to be objective in their reportage of the government’s policies and programmes aimed at moving the nation forward.