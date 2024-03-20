‘Your Action Unlawful’- LP Youth Leader Slams NLC Over Protest At National Secretariat In Abuja

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the protest at the party’sNational Headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that scores of protesting members of the NLC Political Commission stormed the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the sack of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

They were, however, prevented from gaining access to the party secretariat by security operatives posted to the area to maintain order.

Reacting in a chat with The Punch, the party’s National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, expressed disappointment with how the NLC handled the situation.

He also faulted the nationwide picketing of the party’s secretariats by the NLC protesters, describing it as an abuse of power.

Ahanotu said it is wrong for a movement that symbolises the masses’ struggle to picket a political party and accused the NLC leadership of being partisan through their action.

He said, “Nigeria is a democratic and lawful country. Therefore, people should know the boundaries of the law. If the NLC feels it is their right and it is lawful to picket the Labour Party, it is fine. But if it is not lawful, they will face the consequences of the law.

“For crying out loud, there are workers’ issues to look into. There are issues of minimum wage, health, fuel removal crisis, and insecurity everywhere. The NLC is supposed to be concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers, not picketing a political office.

“Let them continue to picket the party office and see where it leads them. They can’t stop the party from breathing. After the issue between the party and the NLC, it is not worth this kind of drama they are playing.

“There is a lot of power play going on, and it is not healthy for our generation. That level of power play cannot help a system that wants to be rejigged. Even if the NLC is the founder of the Labour Party, the party is an institution on its own and should be allowed to breathe.

“Again, the NLC should not show any sign of partisanship in terms of practical politics because they are supposed to be facing the government of the day. They are not even supposed to participate in political activities. It is something that should be done underground and not to be playing to the gallery in the manner they are doing.

“If they are accusing Abure, the chairman and secretary of the NLC Political Commission have been there for more than 15 years. Is that democratic? I am not comfortable with what is playing out here.”