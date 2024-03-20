Why I Should Become Next Gov Of Edo State – Enabulele Declares

An aspirant for the Edo State Governorship on the Accord Party platform, Dr Bright Enabulele, has asserted that he is the best to become the next governor of the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Enabulele emphasized his commitment to continuing the legacy of the late Prof. Ambrose Alli.

The politician expressed his disappointment that even after 41 years since Alli’s tenure, Edo State still lacks a leader who possesses the same qualities and passion for the state’s development.

Enabulele further highlighted the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the people, just as Prof. Ambrose Alli did.

He said: “His vision encompassed fundamental pillars such as free education, accessible healthcare, and thriving rural communities. These were not just promises but the very essence of his governance.

“Sadly, 41 years have passed since Prof. Alli’s leadership, and Edo State is still searching for a leader who embodies the same dedication and care for the people. Our state deserves a leader who will uphold these values and translate them into tangible improvements in the lives of everyone.

“It is with this deep sense of responsibility and commitment to our people that I am also in the race.

“We are not just a political entity seeking power; we are a movement driven by the spirit of Prof. Ambrose Alli’s legacy.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, every family deserves access to healthcare, and every community deserves to thrive.

“Like Prof. Alli did, we are presenting our campaign promises and creating a brighter future for all residents of our great state.”