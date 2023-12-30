APC Chieftain, Agbomhere Joins Edo 2024 Governorship Race

An Edo State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has announced his intention to join the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled the state’s governorship election for September 21, 2024.

Some members of all the major political parties in the state have since been declaring their intentions to contest the election.

Yesterday, Agbomhere, who is the incumbent South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC, confirmed his ambition months ahead of the election.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Agbomhere Campaign Office, the politician vowed to address poverty and unemployment rates in the state if elected to govern Edo State.

Naija News understands that Agbomhere declared his ambition yesterday in Fugar, Ward 1, Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

Agbomhere clarified that his intention to run in the election was driven by his desire to improve the conditions of the state’s citizens and elevate the state to a commendable position.

Furthermore, he emphasized that his dedication to serving the people of the state stems from a sincere affection and a strong determination to propel the state towards a remarkable level of economic prosperity.

“Agbomhere promised to put to use his wealth of experience in academics, the media, strategic leadership, and international connections to rescue, sweep, and reset Edo State by eliminating poverty through job creation, which he said can be achieved through foreign direct investment in the state,” the statement reads.