Edo PDP Delegate Gives Birth, Names Baby After Asue Ighodalo

A delegate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded primary election in Edo State reportedly gave birth to a baby boy during the party electioneering.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday revealed that the delegate (name withheld) went into labour at the hotel in Benin (name unknown), where she and some other delegates were accommodated.

It was gathered that the unidentified pregnant woman was a delegate from the Igueben local government area of the state.

Other delegates reportedly assisted the woman while she eventually gave birth to the bouncing baby.

The elated delegates thereafter reportedly named the baby Asue after their favourite aspirant, Asue Ighodalo.

Reports revealed that Ighodalo and his wife had since visited the woman and her newborn child to share in their joy.

Naija News reports that the anointed aspirant of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Asue Ighodalo, on Thursday emerged winner of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parallel Governorship Primaries.

Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank, emerged victorious with 577 votes.

Recall that the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, had emerged winner in another gubernatorial primary held earlier on Thursday.

The primary that produced Ighodalo was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court.

Two aspirants, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion and Rt. Hon. Ogbeide Ihama withdrew from the contest before voting by the delegates started.