‘What God Cannot Do Doesn’t Exist’ Slogan Silly – Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Patrick Doyle, has expressed criticism of the widely embraced Christian mantra, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist.”

Doyle, known for his forthright opinions, shared his thoughts on this religious slogan via his Facebook page, highlighting a concern over what he perceives as stubbornness among individuals to acknowledge what he terms as their folly.

Doyle, who is also recognized for his past marriage to acclaimed actress Ireti Doyle and his subsequent remarriage last year, voiced his observations on the persistence of this phrase within Christian circles.

He argued that despite the slogan being deemed as ‘silly,’ many continue to use it fervently in their expressions of faith.

He said, “Some people are just too obstinate to admit their folly. Even after that slogan ‘What God cannot do doesn’t exist’ has been proven to be silly, they still continue to chant it”.

In another development, Famous Fuji musician based in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has reportedly collapsed in the UK.

Naija News reports that the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He said that the singer is currently admitted to a hospital in the UK.