Nigerian Singer, Taye Currency Reportedly Collapses In UK

Famous Fuji musician based in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, reportedly collapsed in the UK.

Naija News reports that the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He said that the singer is currently admitted to a hospital in the UK.

Oleketuyi wrote, “Reports say @taiye_currency77 collapsed in UK and is presently in admission in the hospital.”

In other news, Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate, has reacted to allegations of maltreating his staff and treating them like slaves.

Naija News reports that Kwam1’s former drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo, in a recent interview, claimed he had worked with the fuji icon for 32 years, and there has been a pattern of alleged abuse and mistreatment.

Kunle also alleged that Kwam1 confiscated passports from band members during foreign travels, leaving them vulnerable and subject to his authority for undisclosed reasons.

The former drummer further recounted distressing incidents, including one where he was allegedly ordered to return home while en route to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Kunle attributed the stress and strain of such encounters to the onset of an ulcer, highlighting the lasting impact of his experiences with Kwam1.

According to him, despite his dedication and contributions to Kwam1’s music career, he lacked meaningful gains for himself and his family.

Responding to the allegation, the musician, in a video shared on his Instagram page, urged Kunle to refrain from spreading falsehoods.

He highlighted his role in Kunle’s rise from obscurity and expressed disappointment at what he perceived as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.