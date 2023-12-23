‘My Wife And I Have Been Together For More Than Two Christmas’ – Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has revealed that he and his new wife, Funmi, have been together for over two years, and there is nothing new about celebrating this year’s Christmas together.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview with PUNCH, stating that Christmas used to be more fascinating when he was younger.

He noted that though he cannot recall any particular Christmas as his most memorable, it was usually a fascinating period for him, especially between the ages of six and 10.

On the year’s Christmas, Patrick said, an old classmate gifted him and his wife an all-expense paid ‘staycation’ at a resort in Lagos.

He said, “I honestly have no annual Christmas ritual. All I know is that my mood is generally upbeat each Christmas season. My wife and I have been together for more than two Christmas, so there is nothing new about us spending Christmas together. However, this December, Deji Ali— an old classmate at Finbarr’s gifted us an all-expense paid ‘staycation’ at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort (Lagos). It was perfect.”

Speaking further, the thespian stated that he does not let the country’s economic situation determine his happiness because the celebration of Jesus is too exciting for him to get worry.

He said, “I never let the economy dictate the level of my joy. The joy of the Lord and the celebration of the person of Jesus is too exciting for me to worry about what I can or cannot afford.”

Speaking on the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry, the actor said, “The tremendous growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry has been essentially organic without much interference and deliberate tinkering. I strongly believe the less we obsess with its development, the better it is for the industry; lest we jinx it. Let it just continue to flourish as it is without any ‘oversabi’ input from any quarter.”