Nigerians React To Sparkling Photos Of Prison Hotel Amidst Dilapidated Cells

Some netizens have expressed reservations concerning photos of the Nigerian Correctional Service Hotel (COCOS) while comparing it with the nation’s dilapidated correctional facilities.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Correctional Service shared photos of the hotel via its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the service, the Nigerian Correctional Service Staff Cooperative Society acquired a 160-unit property and a hotel located at KYC La Villa Diamante City Estate, behind ACO Estate, along Airport Road, Abuja.

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, inaugurated the hotel facility in 2021.

The hotel boasts 108 rooms, a swimming pool, lounges, a conference hall, a rooftop garden, a gym, and other amenities.

However, the sparkling pictures of the hotel left many Nigerians wondering about the irony of such a building.

Undoubtedly, many correctional facilities in the country are reported to have fallen short of the best standard.

Inmates are said to be held in dilapidated, overcrowded cells, leading to hazardous living conditions.

Unsatisfied with the photos of the hotel, many Nigerians expressed their reactions.

Michael Igomu wrote: “Is it for thier officers, open to general public? Or for VIP prisoners?”

Onoja Ochedavid Philip wrote: “Sorry ooh… I thought Nigeria Needed more prisons… Suleja Prison break was because FLOOD TOOK OVER THE PRISONS. KOGI PRISON BREAK, WEAK WALLS….KUJE PRISON BREAK..WEAK DEFENCE… ALL THE PRISONS IN NIGERIA ARE WEAK AND OLD…but of course…we need more hotels in Nigeria… if na Church build naw…una go de shout…they for build Factories and industries.”

Nasir Mukhtar wrote: “This the hotel where politicians will spend their jail times”

Sabo Paul wrote: “Misplaced priority instead to Chanel the resources in improving standard of our prisons in the country they are building hotel. The people living in bad condition correctional centers are humans too ….”

Okorie Uchenna wrote: “For VIP Prisoners like, Ministers and Senators”

Akan Busayo wrote: “Something is wrong with the government we are having in this country, must a correctional service have an hotel for businesses? Very soon they will have restaurant”

AbdulKadir Muhd Alkafawy wrote: “The money they are supposed to renovate and improve the services of the correctional centers, is now money they are using for investment! When did correctional Service turned an income earner or a revenue generation institution???”

Sirh Batal wrote: “How I wish this is how they will renovate all our prison cells and improve the standard of feeding and also lab facilities”