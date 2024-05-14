Late Herbert Wigwe’s University Set To Become Nigeria’s Most Expensive University (See Tuition Fees, Kick Off Date)

Wigwe University, founded by the former Access Bank Holdings Chief Executive Officer, late Herbert Wigwe, will open its doors to its first students in August.

Recall that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash alongside his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizzy, in California on February 9, 2024.

Naija News reports that the Wigwe institution is keen on providing a world-class education that equips students with the knowledge and skills to be future-ready.

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, the university will offer various programmes across four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering.

However, the fees to study in any of these colleges are not cheap, and when it officially opens, it may become the most expensive university in the country.

A check on the school’s website shows that the cheapest college is Arts with a total fee of ₦9.6m.

Students taking courses in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing will pay a total fee of ₦11,998,800 each.

The fees cover tuition, books, laboratory supplies and consumables, personal protective equipment, project lab resources, e-learning resources, health insurance, student membership in professional associations, student activities, and facilities maintenance.

Additional charges cover accommodation fees, which include the luxury single-bedroom apartment plan₦1,000,000 / per month; premium one–en–suite bedroom plan ₦3,845,000 per session; classic one plan ₦3,707,000 / per session; and classic two plan ₦3,500,000 / per session.

The fees can be paid in two instalments per session.

According to Punch, the university’s management defended its decision to charge in dollars, stating that home students would pay their fees in naira, while international students could select the dollar payment option.

It said the decision was strategic and aligned with its vision of attracting a diverse and international student body.