Veteran Actor, Patrick Doyle Set To Tie The Knot With New Wife, Releases Pre-wedding Photos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, is set to walk down the aisle with his new wife, Funmi, after his marriage to his colleague, Ireti Doyle, crashed.

Naija News reports that the couple’s pre-wedding photos have flooded social media as they tie the knot traditionally today, December 14.

Recall that Patrick’s ex-wife, Ireti Doyle, confirmed their divorce during an interview with Chude Jideonwo in January, saying: “We are officially divorced.”

The mother of six also corrected the impression that she had her first child at 17, noting that she was 19 when she became a mother.

Chude, in his intro, disclosed that the actress suffered physical and domestic violence as a teen.

She supported his claim by saying that she had no business getting married at the time she did, not to talk of who she chose to get married to.

Ireti Doyle Explains Why She Can’t Drop ‘Doyle’

Meanwhile, in a social media post on Saturday, January 14, 2022, Ireti Doyle apologized to her fans for shattering their image of love and a perfect couple.

She noted that her life is not an animation and cannot be sacrificed at the altar of fans’ imagination or fantasy.

During a Twitter exchange with some of her followers, Ireti explained why she still bears ‘Doyle’ despite the divorce.

According to her, ‘Ireti Doyle’ belongs to her, and it is a name that is nearly 30 years in the making.