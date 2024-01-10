‘No Woman Has Cooked Better Meals For Me Than Funmilayo – Veteran Actor, Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has got people talking online over the comment on the cooking skills of his new wife, Funmilayo.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while appreciating his former classmate, Mercy Kuku, in a post shared on Facebook.

Patrick claimed that some people have left an indelible impression on him in the past; however, no woman has cooked better meals for him than his wife, Funmi.

He wrote, “For whatever reason today, I am in a mood to remember and thank people who have left an indelible impression on me in the recent past. This is Mercy Kuku my schoolmate Kenny Kuku’s wife. She was my hostess in Atlanta and she literally blew my mind with her cooking. After my sweetheart Funmilayo, no woman has cooked better meals for me. Today once again, I say thank you to Mercy.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Doyle, has trashed the achievement of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the contribution of the ‘Last Last’ crooner in the Nigerian music space cannot be overemphasized, and he has consistently broken records both locally and internationally.

However, in a post via Facebook, Patrick Doyle said Burna Boy and his colleagues should ascribe the credit for their feats to great musicians who paved the way for them.

The movie star said that Burna has not done anything by himself that can be remotely described as outstanding because he and other Nigerian singers are recipients of the past musicians.

Doyle added that Nigerian singers need to be humble and respectful of their diligent predecessors like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, Ik—Dairo and many others who paved the way from the ’60s to the 2000s.