Police Impound 257 Motorcycles In Lagos Over Traffic Offences

The Lagos Police Command has announced the seizure of 257 motorcycles for operating on restricted roads and other related offences.

Naija News reports that the state command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the operation was carried out by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during a special patrol in the state on Wednesday.

The impounded motorcycles were subsequently displayed at the police command’s headquarters by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

The commissioner lauded the RRS team for their diligent efforts in enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring the safety of road users.

Hundeyin emphasized that such patrol operations are set to become a regular occurrence in response to the increasing menace of reckless riding by commercial motorcyclists on major roads throughout the state.

He said this measure aims to curb disregard for traffic laws and reduce accidents and congestion caused by the unauthorized use of motorcycles.

The Police spokesman further stated that the confiscated motorcycles, along with those previously seized, are scheduled to be crushed as part of the command’s strategy to deter traffic violations and promote road discipline among motorcyclists.

Police Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has replied to an X user who said the Nigeria Police Force is useless.

Naija News reports that the man in the post shared on X platform wrote, “Useless police force!”

Reacting, Adejobi clarified that the Police Force is not a useless organisation but a notable, decent, responsible and law-abiding agency.

The spokesman urged the X user to focus on bad officers and not the entire agency, adding that it is discouraging for people to condemn the whole security institution.