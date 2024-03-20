Police Arrest Dismissed Soldier For Robbery In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the arrest of a dismissed soldier and another individual implicated in an armed robbery incident in the Gwarimpa area.

Naija News reports that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, disclosed this development during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on March 17, following swift police action in response to a distress call from Blessing Mafulul Damia and Haliru Zakari.

The victims reported that they were trailed by assailants in an unregistered Toyota Hilux, starting from H-Medix in Gwarimpa to Gishiri village.

The suspects subsequently robbed them of their valuables and even attempted to kidnap them.

Commissioner Igweh detailed the police’s immediate response, stating, “Upon receipt of the information, police operatives of the division swung into action, trailed the vehicle, and arrested two suspects, including the dismissed soldier.”

The operation led to the recovery of a black-coloured Toyota Hilux with registration number NBB 03 AH, a jackknife, and several military accoutrements from the suspects.

The involvement of a dismissed soldier in criminal activities raises concerns about the misuse of military training and resources in perpetrating crimes against civilians.

The FCT Police encouraged residents to report suspicious activities promptly, as this collaboration between the community and law enforcement is crucial in maintaining security and order in the capital city.