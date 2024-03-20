Only Six Parties Have Submitted Details Of Candidates For Edo Governorship Election – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that only six political parties have submitted the details of their candidates for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

The INEC boss, however, warned that no extension would be given in the time already released for parties to upload details of their candidates as there is only two weeks left before the portal shuts automatically.

Yakubu made this known while speaking yesterday at the first regular quarterly meeting between the commission and the political parties.

The INEC boss also cautioned political parties against delay tactics which may lead to overheating the polity.

He said: “The Edo State governorship election is holding in the next six months; that is, Saturday, September 21, 2024, while the Ondo State governorship election is holding in eight months; that is, Saturday, November 16, 2024.

“Already, party primaries for the Edo State governorship election have been concluded. By the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, political parties have 20 days to upload the list and personal particulars of their candidates to our dedicated portal.

“We have trained party liaison officers and established a Help Desk for political parties. The portal opened on March 4, 2024 and will automatically shut down at 6 p.m on Saturday, March 24, 2024.

“Two weeks later, only six parties have uploaded their nominations to the portal. We urge you to keep to our schedule of activities and avoid last-minute rush that may undermine your ability to successfully nominate your candidates.

“There will be no extension of time beyond the deadline already published in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, to enable us publish the personal particulars of candidates (Form EC9) on March 31, 2024, as required by law.”

Commenting on the Ondo governorship election, Yakubu said so far, 16 out of 19 political parties have indicated interest in participating in the election. He urged parties to stick to their proposed dates for primary elections nd abide by all the guidelines.

“For the Ondo State governorship election, party primaries begin in the next two weeks, on April 6, 2024, and ends three weeks later on April 27, 2024. So far, 16 out of 19 political parties have indicated interest in participating in the election.

“I urge political parties to adhere strictly to your proposed dates and modes of primaries. Frequent changes, as we witnessed recently during the Edo State primaries, are not only disruptive but costly.

“The commission cannot mobilise, demobilise, and remobilise our officials for the monitoring of party primaries at the convenience of political parties. Parties should stick to their proposed dates and modes of primaries for certainty and optimal deployment of resources,” INEC chairman stated.