Military Invade Bayelsa Community, Hold Locals Hostage, People Are Starving To Death – IYC Alleges

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has alleged that the military’s invasion of the Igbomotoru 2 community in Bayelsa State has resulted in starvation and a hostage situation for all community members.

Naija News recalls that following last weekend’s killing of about 16 soldiers and officers at Okuoma Community in Delta State, reports emerged of eleven residents from the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State being killed.

In response to the recent violence against military personnel in Okuama Community, Delta State, the council condemned the killings and also clarified that Okuama is not associated with Bayelsa State.

Addressing the matter in a statement issued Wednesday, the President of IYC, Dr Alaye Theophilus, stressed that the incident involving the slain military personnel did not transpire within Ijaw territory and held no association with the Ijaw community.

It added that the council has also established an inquiry team to collaborate with the military and security forces in uncovering the truth behind the incident and apprehending the perpetrators for legal action.

The council, representing the largest ethnic group in the Niger Delta region, expressed concern about the region’s stability and business environment, emphasizing that any incident in the area affects them greatly.

The council urged for the apprehension of the perpetrators without causing harm to the entire community, emphasizing that collective punishment should be avoided due to the actions of a minority.

They noted a pattern where negative actions by individuals towards military personnel result in reprisals against the entire community by the military.

The council said: “We as a council condemn in its totality the killing of military personnel on official peacekeeping assignment at Okuama Community in Delta State.

“This incident is devilish and inhuman and therefore, no sane minded person can support such an act in any guise.

“As we speak, the fears of our people have shown up again as the said Okuama Community has been completely burnt down and all the occupants made homeless, and are now refugees in neighbouring communities.

“We will also draw your attention to the onslaught going on in one of our Ijaw communities in Bayelsa State, Igbomotoru 2 in Bomo-Ibe Clan, where the Nigeria military evaded the community in early hours of Sunday, 17th March 2024.

“They opened fire on innocent men, women and children. They killed over 40 people and still counting, without any form of provocation.

“As a council, we condemn what the military is doing in Igbomotoru 2 community.

“What is happening in this community is purely a humanitarian crisis. As we speak, they have held every member of the community hostage, as there is no entry or exit to the community. People are now starving to death.”

The council urged President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff to intervene and restrain the military.