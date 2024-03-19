Why I Wear Same Outfit To Court Everytime – Kanu (Video)

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed the reason he is always on the same outfit anytime he appears in court.

Kanu, who was brought to the court on Tuesday, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021 over alleged terrorism and reasonable felony.

Speaking to a reporter who asked why he was still wearing the same attire, Kanu said the DSS refused to give him new clothes.

He said: “Yes, they didn’t give me any outfit.”

See the video below.

During the resumed hearing, the IPOB leader requested that the Federal High Court transfer him to Kuje prison.

He claimed that the DSS lacks adequate medical facilities for his treatment and suggested that there is a plot for him to perish while in DSS custody.

Kanu expressed his dissatisfaction with the treatment he is receiving from the secret police Ame revealed that he is suffering from Cognitive Heart Disease.

In an attempt to provide evidence of his mistreatment, he removed his shirt in the courtroom to show the judge his ribs and chest. He claimed that the doctors within the DSS facility do not have the necessary medication to properly care for his condition. Kanu alleged that the DSS is merely providing temporary solutions to prevent him from dying in custody.

Furthermore, Kanu accused the DSS of conspiring to ensure his demise while in detention. He questioned why he was brought back to court when the Supreme Court had already ruled that he did not jump bail.

Kanu expressed his desire to be transferred to Kuje prison in order to receive proper medical treatment, as mandated by the law, as he has been denied access to quality healthcare by the DSS.