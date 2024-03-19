Why I Visited Abuja Mosque To Break Fast With Muslims – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has explained the reason for joining Muslims to break the Ramadan fast at the Maraba-Nyanya International Market Central Mosque in Abuja.

In a statement issued via his official X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he visited the mosque to gain insight into the realities faced by Nigerians, who are enduring the lingering monumental hardship in the nation.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that the visit symbolizes unity and cooperation during this auspicious season of Ramadan.

Obi also stated that he joined Muslims at the mosque to demonstrate the need for leaders to show responsibility and empathy for the people around them.

The former governor asserted that leadership in a new nation must meet the people in their places of real need and experiences.

He wrote: “My team and I had the opportunity of feeding and breaking the Ramadan fast of the day with around 1000 individuals at the Maraba-Nyanya International Market Central Mosque, symbolizing unity and cooperation during this auspicious season.

“These visits are invaluable opportunities for me to gain insight into the realities faced by our people, many of whom are enduring monumental hardships at this very moment, and also to demonstrate the need for leaders to show responsibility and empathy for the people around them.

“Leadership in our new nation must meet the people in their places of real need and experiences.”