Nnamdi Kanu Makes Fresh Claim, Discloses When FG Plans To Set Him Free

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the federal government is planning to set him free when he is about to die.

The agitator stated that he is suffering from congestive heart failure.

He made the claim while addressing the media during his appearance at the Abuja Federal High Court, on Tuesday.

Kanu alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) is planning on setting him free when his health condition has degenerated and he is about to give up the ghost.

He lamented that the DSS are not taking his health condition seriously and want him to go and die outside.

According to him, “The Court is entitled to change its mind. They will change their mind. My right must be respected. My right to fair hearing must be respected.

“I have congestive heart failure. Basically they want to keep me alive so that when they calculate that I’m about to give up, that my heart is about to pack up, they’ll now say ‘go’.

“So that when I go outside, I’ll die outside. That’s what they’re trying to do. The medications they’ve been giving to me have not working.

“They don’t know what they’re doing. They know they don’t know what they’re doing”