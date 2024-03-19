Kogi Governor Visits APC Chairman, Ganduje In Abuja (Photos)

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja on Monday.

Governor Ododo visited the former Governor of Kano State alongside some of his aides and chieftains of the ruling party in Kogi.

Naija News reports that as of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting have not been released.

See the photos of the meeting below.

Meanwhile, the APC has officially set the timetable for the procurement of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for its upcoming Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State.

The sale period is slated to begin on April 3 and conclude on April 10, paving the way for the primary election scheduled for April 25.

This announcement comes as the party gears up for the electoral process, adhering strictly to the stipulations of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, alongside relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The APC’s National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungun, confirmed the dates in a statement released on the party’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Following the primary election, the party has also scheduled April 26 for the primary election appeal, which will provide an opportunity to address any grievances that may arise from the primary election process.