Army Rescues 16 Kidnapped Victims From Terrorists In Kaduna – [Photos]

The Nigerian Army’s forces stationed in 1 Division in Kaduna State have effectively liberated 16 individuals who were kidnapped by violent extremists and terrorists in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the citizens were abducted recently from Tantatu, a community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack, the insurgents reportedly captured several villagers as hostages.

The news of their freedom was, however, confirmed in a statement released on Monday by the Army headquarters.

According to the statement, the troops responded to reliable information and promptly pursued the insurgents on 17 March 2024 at approximately 10:30 pm.

The statement from the Army headquarters said, “On arriving at the scene of the incident, the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescuing 16 kidnapped victims.

“The troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and baulk the nefarious activities of the insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.”

He instructed them to stay watchful while carrying out continuous counterinsurgency operations to free all troubled regions in the nation.