Fire Guts UNIBEN Female Hostel

A distressing incident unfolded at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Tuesday, as a fire outbreak ravaged a female student’s hostel, resulting in significant property and document losses.

Naija News learnt that the incident specifically affected the Hall 2 of the university’s hostel accommodations.

The incident came to light through a social media post by an X user, Ruth Nifemi, who uploaded a video showcasing the extent of the damage.

The footage revealed the severity of the fire, which consumed various belongings and academic materials belonging to the resident students.

Authorities at the University of Benin have yet to provide an official statement detailing the cause of the fire or the estimated cost of the damage.

She wrote, “Hall 2 UNIBEN is on fire and fire service came without water

“Entire room with documents burnt down.”

The motorcycle section of the Sokoto Central market is currently on fire, Naija News gathered.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch, claimed that the incident started early on Monday morning.

The source, however, stated that the source of the fire could not be immediately established.

Another source revealed that the Sokoto Central market fire emanated from a dump site close to the motorcycle section.