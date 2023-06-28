UNIBEN, NOUN, Covenant, Others Make Top African Varsities’ Ranking [Full List]

Chairman of Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) and erstwhile Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has revealed that 51 Nigerian tertiary institutions, led by Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, have appeared in maiden Times Higher Education 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa ranking.

Naija News reports that Prof. Okebukola led a delegation to the event, which held on June 26 in Accra, Ghana.

Other members of the team are: Dr. Noel Biodun Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics) NUC and Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (member of NURAC, representing Southwest Zone), Vice Chancellors of Covenant University, Landmark University and Skyline University.

Speaking in Abuja after his return, Okebukola said Covenant University clinched the seventh spot in the region and first position in Nigeria.

He said: “Other universities that appeared on the elite list and their rankings are: Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (26th); Benson Idahosa University, Benin City (30th); Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (31st); Redeemer’s University, Ede (35th), University of Ibadan (36th); Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) (37th); Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife (39th); Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (43rd); Adeleke University (45th) and Ahmadu Bello University (46th ).

“Others are: University of Benin (47th); Landmark University (49th); Babcock University (50th); Ajayi Crowther University (51-60th); Bells University of Technology (51-60th); Federal University Kashere (51-60th); Federal University Lokoja (51-60th); Gombe State University (51-60th); Lagos State University (51-60th); University of Port Harcourt (51-60th); Baze University (51-60th); Delta State University (61-70th); Elizade University (61-70th) and Niger Delta University (61-70th).”

The leader of delegation said others include: Abia State University (71+); Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (71+); Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ikere (71+); Bauch State University (71+); Bayero University (71+); Edo State University (71+); Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) (71+); Lead City University (71+); National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) (71+); Glorious Vision University (formerly Samuel Adegboyega University) (71+); Veritas University (71+) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (71+).

The NURAC said the schools were assessed based on “five pillars – resources and finance (20 per cent); access and fairness (20 per cent); teaching skills (20 per cent); student engagement (20 per cent) and Africa impact (20 per cent).”

According to The Guardian, Okebukola noted that on all measures, Nigerian universities did “impressively well, with much room for improvement.”