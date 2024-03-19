FG Begs SSANU, NASU To End Warning Strike

The Federal Government has urged the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to end their seven-day warning strike.

Naija News reported earlier that SSANU and NASU declared a seven-day warning strike on Monday in order to demand the payment of their withheld salaries.

However, the Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is reacting by appealing to the unions to cancel the strike.

In a statement issued through the ministry’s spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun, Onyejeocha expressed her dissatisfaction with the union’s actions, which she deemed as a complete disregard for the Federal Government’s efforts to address their concerns.

According to her, the Ministry had not received official notification from the unions regarding their intention to proceed with the warning strike, which goes against the provisions of section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act.

“However, when the Ministry got wind of the intended warning strike, it reached out to the leadership of the unions for an emergency meeting in order to avert the strike. Unfortunately, a physical meeting could not be arranged between the unions and the federal government, but a tele-discussion took place between their leadership and the Ministry,” the statement read.

It added: “Consequently, the Ministry suggested another date, Monday 18th March, for a proper conciliation meeting, believing that on the basis of that discussion, the intended strike would be put on hold pending the outcome of the meeting; but this date was rejected by the unions.

“The Minister has always maintained that strike does not serve any useful purpose and should only be resorted to as a last option after exhausting every conciliation effort.

“She appeals to the SSANU and NASU to step back from their hard-line stance and meet the federal government at the table for conciliation.

“The Minister also appeals to all Nigerians to always take steps that are beneficial to the well-being of the country and the citizens.”