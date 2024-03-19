Distribution Of 42,000 Metric Tonnes Of Grains Begins Nationwide

The federal government has begun the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains nationwide.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari announced the development during an interactive session with the National Assembly joint committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, on Tuesday.

The committee chaired by Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC -Kwara Central), had asked the Minister to divulge how the federal government was planning to curb the high cost of food items in the country and make it affordable to the citizenry.

Replying, Kyari disclosed that they had received a directive and approval from President Bola Tinubu to distribute 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains.

According to him, “We have received directive and approval from Mr. President to distribute for immediate impact 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains free of charge to the Nigerian population.

“This was received in mid-February, as we are speaking we have a record of the distribution being carried out, but I will want to plead with the Honorable House Members and Distinguished Senators that some of the movements can’t be made public but a lot of states have started receiving their grains.

“We are distributing to State capitals in the first instance as you all are aware of the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuff, so we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies.

“Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization.”

He said that the action of the Federal Government had become imperative to cushion the impacts of hardship on Nigerians which he said, will soon become a thing of the past.