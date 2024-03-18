Top Bandit Leader Killed In Fresh Gun Battle With Katsina Civilian JTF

The Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security has confirmed that the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in the state successfully eliminated a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Maude, on Friday night.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, explained that the civilian JTF, with the assistance of security forces, launched an ambush on a terrorist group led by Kachalla Maude at Garin Rinji, a village located in the western part of Batsari Local Government.

According to him, the JTF engaged the terrorists in heavy gunfire during the ambush, resulting in the apprehension of the gang leader.

Naija News understands that Maude and his group have been causing havoc in the western part of Batsari Local Government Area, terrorizing the residents.

However, Zango noted that prior to his demise, Maude admitted to orchestrating attacks on numerous communities along the Batsari/Danmusa axis, leading to the tragic deaths of many innocent individuals.

Furthermore, the terrorist had confessed to extorting over N130 million from the families of victims as ransom.

Meanwhile, a federal lawmaker representing the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa constituency, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, has expressed concern over the continuous banditry attacks on his constituents, stating that the situation has become intolerable, Naija News reports.

According to him, residents of his constituents have been sacked from their homes due to the incessant attacks by criminal groups.

Tafoki, who communicated with journalists via telephone, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, damage to property, and displacement of residents due to the frequent attacks, highlighting the significant impact on the affected population.

“I am deeply disturbed by the relentless attacks by bandits in our communities. The situation has become unbearable,” Tafoki told Daily Trust.

The lawmaker added: “The fear and anxiety among the people are palpable. Many no longer feel safe in their own homes, with men often chosen to sleep elsewhere and women and children seeking refuge in neighbouring towns.”

While recognizing the endeavours of Governor Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State in dealing with the crisis, Tafoki called on all stakeholders, including national security agencies, to prioritize the safety of Nigerians.

Earlier, Tafoki presented a motion on matters of urgent public importance in the house, emphasizing the immediate necessity to address the widespread killings and abductions, referencing sections 33 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which uphold the right to life and freedom of movement.

He highlighted several recent attacks in the area, such as the incident involving wedding guests, where the kidnappers demanded a ransom exceeding N200 million, Naija News reports.