Gunmen Shoot Printer Dead In Rivers

Gunmen, suspected to be cultists, brutally ended the life of a local printer named George Sopruchi in Rivers State on Saturday.

According to Punch Newspaper, the tragic incident occurred on Abakiliki Street, close to Emenike Street in the Mile 1 area, around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Residents of Diobu are reeling from the shock as this marks the second murder in less than a week.

Naija News recalls that barely 72 hours before Sopruchi’s death, another individual was shot dead in a chillingly similar manner along the Nanka/Lumuber stretch of Diobu, amplifying fears among locals concerning their safety and the escalating violence.

Eyewitnesses report that the assailants had trailed Sopruchi before executing the attack as he was engaged in conversation, suggesting a targeted hit.

In the aftermath, the gunmen fled with the victim’s motorcycle and a mobile phone, leaving onlookers to rush to Sopruchi’s aid. Despite their efforts to get him to a hospital, he was pronounced dead, adding to the growing list of casualties in the ongoing conflict.

The spate of killings has alarmed residents, prompting calls for heightened police action in the Diobu area.

An eyewitness expressed deep concern over the recent events, stating, “What is happening in Diobu is becoming scary. Let the police be up and doing so that people can sleep with their two eyes closed here.”

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, had previously confirmed the investigation of the killing that took place last Thursday at Nanka/Lumuber Street.

However, attempts to reach her for comments on the latest incident were unsuccessful, as calls and messages remained unanswered.