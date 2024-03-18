Delta Killing: Soldiers Bar Journalists As Governor Oborevwori Visits Troubled Community

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday visited the community where officers of the Nigerian Army were killed to assess the damage firsthand.

However, Punch Newspaper reports that the visit was shrouded in secrecy, as members of the press were prevented from covering it.

The military’s Joint Task Force (JTF) enforced a strict no-entry zone around the community, utilizing an armoured personnel carrier tank to block all major access points.

Naija News reports that this blockade effectively barred journalists and non-residents from entering Okuama, ensuring that the governor’s assessment tour remained closed to external observation.

Governor Oborevwori’s visit was part of his efforts to understand the extent of destruction and to formulate a response to the tragic events that have shaken the community.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam, who is also the leader of the military JTF in the area.

They both then proceeded to engage in a closed-door meeting, which reportedly lasted about an hour.

The meeting comes as prominent Nigerians continue to urge the military to desist from reprisal action in the community.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu while condemning Sunday’s attack, gave the Defense Headquarters the go-ahead to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

However, Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) at the 2023 general election, faulted the president’s directive, suggesting that a military operation in the community would result in the loss of innocent lives.