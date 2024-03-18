‘A Greedy Middleman Pocketed Everything’ – Drama Over Alleged Misappropriation Of N60 Million Campaign Funds In Peter Obi’s Camp

Accusations have surfaced indicating that someone unidentified within the circle of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi, has embezzled N60 million allocated to the campaign.

On Sunday, @MissPearls, an ardent supporter of Obi, unveiled the allegations through a series of posts on her X handle.

She stated that someone donated N60,000,000.00 to Obi, but a greedy middleman pocketed the whole sum.

She revealed that the former Anambra State governor has learned of the incident and is now demanding that the unnamed middleman return the donation.

According to @MissPearls, if someone is corrupt around Obi, they won’t get away with it, and she suggested that the upcoming days will be very interesting.

“The corruption we were vehemently speaking against was happening right under our noses, and we didn’t even know.

“I trust Obi. You can’t be corrupt around him and go scot-free. The coming days will be very interesting!

“So someone donated N60M to Peter Obi—a whooping N60M. A greedy middle man pocketed EVERYTHING. Now Obi has found out and said the middle man must refund the donor. Lobatan!” she wrote on her X handle.

Meanwhile, The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called for a total review of the 2024 Nigerian budget.

Obi made the call in a statement on Monday via his account on the X platform in which he urged both the executive and legislative arms of government to review the budget in order to protect its integrity.

The former Governor of Anambra State said his call is based on the controversies which have trailed the 2024 budget.