PoS Operator Foils Customer’s Attempt To Make N90,000 Transaction With Fake Notes

A Point-of-Sale (PoS) operator in Lagos State has successfully foiled a customer’s attempt to carry out a transaction using counterfeit naira notes.

The customer, identified as Linda Ihebinike, attempted to use counterfeit N1,000 notes to complete a transaction totalling N90,000. The PoS operator’s alertness played a crucial role in preventing the fraudulent activity.

Naija News reports that the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, shared details of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, commending the PoS operator’s vigilance.

“A vigilant POS operator raised the alarm after a customer, Linda Ihebinike, attempted carrying out a transaction with fake N1,000 notes to the tune of N90,000. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin wrote.

Hundeyin further disclosed that the Lagos State Police are currently conducting an investigation to unravel further details and possibly apprehend those behind the circulation of the counterfeit notes.

A duplex on Omola Road in the Edemola area of Epe, Lagos, became the centre of attention as over 50 individuals, including children from neighbouring African countries, were rescued by police operatives.

Naija News understands that reports had circulated throughout Epe and the entire Lagos State suggesting that these individuals were victims of a kidnapping, held captive until a ransom was paid for their release.

However, the police have clarified that these individuals were not actually kidnapped.

Upon further investigation at the Okeoyibo Police Division, where the rescued individuals were taken, it was discovered that they were from Cameroon and Gabon.

The police command asserted that the individuals were deceived by certain Cameroonian ring leaders who were involved in a job scam.

These individuals were reportedly promised job opportunities in Nigeria, only to find themselves in this unfortunate situation.

The police further assured that it is actively investigating the event and working towards bringing the responsible individuals to justice.

Upon investigation, the victims were found to have given the scammers an undisclosed sum of money.

A few of them mentioned to law enforcement that they had sold their assets, such as homes, in their home countries to gather funds for the trip to Nigeria, where they were assured of employment opportunities.

Upon reaching their destination, they were instructed to remain inside the duplex and were warned not to venture outside until they secured the promised jobs.

It was revealed that some of the victims had been confined in the building for a period of six months.