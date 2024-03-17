Police Rescue 50 Foreigners Suspected To Be Victims Of Kidnaping In Lagos

A duplex on Omola Road in the Edemola area of Epe, Lagos, became the centre of attention as over 50 individuals, including children from neighbouring African countries, were rescued by police operatives.

Naija News understands that reports had circulated throughout Epe and the entire Lagos State suggesting that these individuals were victims of a kidnapping, held captive until a ransom was paid for their release.

However, the police have clarified that these individuals were not actually kidnapped.

Upon further investigation at the Okeoyibo Police Division, where the rescued individuals were taken, it was discovered that they were from Cameroon and Gabon.

The police command asserted that the individuals were deceived by certain Cameroonian ring leaders who were involved in a job scam.

These individuals were reportedly promised job opportunities in Nigeria, only to find themselves in this unfortunate situation.

The police further assured that it is actively investigating the event and working towards bringing the responsible individuals to justice.

Upon investigation, the victims were found to have given the scammers an undisclosed sum of money.

A few of them mentioned to law enforcement that they had sold their assets, such as homes, in their home countries to gather funds for the trip to Nigeria, where they were assured of employment opportunities.

Upon reaching their destination, they were instructed to remain inside the duplex and were warned not to venture outside until they secured the promised jobs.

It was revealed that some of the victims had been confined in the building for a period of six months.

A trader, who gave her name as Iya Modunat, told Sunday Vanguard that: “A resident of the area alerted the traditional ruler of the community of unusual movements in the building at odd hours. Nobody knew any of the occupants, or what they did, they didn’t interact with people.

“Thereafter, the authorities, including members of the vigilante group, were invited here today( yesterday). About 70 of them were brought out of the building, with their luggage.

“They were all foreigners. Among them were 20 children.”

Upon being reached out to, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, told journalists that the primary suspect had escaped to Cameroon.

Nevertheless, he also stated that 34 individuals had been rescued.

“They are not kidnapped victims, they were deceived by some Cameroonians that there were jobs in Nigeria, only to be stranded because they have expended all their money. All of them have been taken to the police station.

“The ring leader is on the run.He gave all of them the same arrival date, when they arrived, he collected their money from them,asked them to stay in that room , left with a promise to be back, only to abandon them and went back to Cameroon,” Hundeyin revealed.