PoS Operator Squanders N280 Million Mistakenly Sent To Bank Account

A Point of Sale (POS) operator, identified as Alfa Rafiu, has been arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, for allegedly squandering the sum of N280 million mistakenly sent to his bank account.

Naija News learnt that the suspect, who is a resident of the Akuji compound, Abayawo area in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, received the money in batches of several millions of Naira some weeks ago and went on a spending spree.

According to Tribune, residents of the area, especially his close friends had expressed surprise at how Rafiu suddenly become a big spender.

A source in the area during an interview with the aforementioned publication blamed the suspect for the trouble he had put himself into.

The source said instead of drawing the attention of the bank to the transferred money, Rafiu bought cars, and houses including sponsoring some people for the lesser Hajj.

“Instead of him drawing the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund to his account, he went on a speeding spree.

“Rafiu bought houses and cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator”

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed Rafiu’s arrest on Tuesday.

He said, “His arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction”