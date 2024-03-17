One Of The Slain Soldiers Stood Firmly By Me – Delta Monarch

The Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Delta State, His Royal Majesty Clement Ikolo, expressed deep sorrow over the recent killing of 16 soldiers in Bomadi local government area, highlighting a personal connection with one of the fallen soldiers who had played a crucial protective role during his inauguration in November 2023.

The tragic incident, which saw the troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion fall victim to an attack by youths amidst the communal unrest between Okuama and Okoloba communities, has drawn nationwide condemnation.

Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the Acting Director of Defence Information, clarified that the soldiers were engaged in a peace mission at the time of the ambush.

In a heartfelt statement in a video, HRM Ikolo reminisced about the dedication and support of one particular soldier who had stood resolutely by him during the ceremonial presentation of the staff of office.

Ikolo said, “It is very sad times for our kingdom in Delta State and for Nigeria generally. It is really a very sad time. And my heart is really saddened.

“The military men are the people who are there to protect our nation. They should be held in high esteem. They (slain soldiers) were here to protect us from people who wanted to invade our land and commit heinous crimes.

“It is very sad these same people who they came to protect and also part of us were the ones with these kind of heinous acts (that) carried out and killed (them) in the process. It is very sad. I totally condemn it.

“It is unacceptable and to crown it all, one of them who was killed in the process was somebody who put in all he could at the time of my presentation of staff of office in November last year. He was very supportive. He stood firmly by me.

“I’m short of words. May their souls…and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God receive peace.”

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased soldiers.