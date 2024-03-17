Mammoth Crowd As Lagos Discounted Food Markets Commence Sales

Lagos State has taken a significant step to alleviate the economic burdens faced by its residents by inaugurating the ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets, offering essential food items at reduced prices.

This initiative, directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, aims to provide financial relief by selling staple foods at a 25% discount across the state’s five divisions.

The move, part of a broader strategy unveiled on February 22, is designed to mitigate the harsh economic realities confronting Lagosians.

The markets feature a variety of staple foods such as rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper at discounted rates, as reported by The Nation.

At venues like Alubarika Primary School in Bariga and Gbagada Junior High School, large crowds of residents were seen taking advantage of the reduced prices, reflecting the initiative’s immediate impact.

The state has also ensured the presence of security forces, including the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, LNSC, and LASTMA, to maintain order and security within the market premises.

The reception from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Residents like Mrs. Amaka expressed their satisfaction with the affordability of the food items and praised the initiative.

She called on governors in other states to adopt similar measures to support their citizens.

The cleanliness and maintenance of these food markets have also been a focal point, with visitors urging vendors and traders to uphold high standards of hygiene to ensure a safe and pleasant shopping environment.

The ‘Ounje Eko’ initiative not only offers immediate financial relief but also represents a model for public intervention in food supply and pricing.

Mrs. Moshood, another resident, lauded the Lagos State government for establishing these markets, highlighting the ease they bring to the shopping experience during tough economic times.

The establishment of ‘Ounje Eko’ food markets by the Lagos State government is a proactive measure to combat the rising cost of living, providing a blueprint for how urban centers can directly support residents facing economic hardship.