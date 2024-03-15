Why I Decided To Support Tinubu’s Govt – Bwala

A former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has stated that he does not regret joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or supporting Atiku Abubakar.

He, however, explained that due to the crisis in the nation, he has decided to focus on nation building rather than politicking.

Bwala argued that an election can only hold in 2027 if the country is safe and secure.

He stated this on Friday during an appearance on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

The PDP stalwart explained that he decided to join hands with President Bola Tinubu’s administration when he noticed that he was trying to rewrite the wrongs of his predecessor.

He insisted that there must be a Nigeria before politics.

Bwala, “I have no regret going to PDP or supporting Atiku, I do my things based on conviction and at the end of the day, if it doesn’t work out, I accept my fate.

“The reality I have accepted now is that this politicking is gone and because of the crisis in Nigeria, the only way we can have a 2027 election is when Nigeria is safe and secure.

“I saw that this president I supported in APC is trying to ensure he rewrites the wrongs of the past administration.

“When he said he wanted all opposition to come together for nation building, I felt it was the right time to look at nation’s building rather than politicking. There must be a Nigeria before we do politics.”