Ningi: If You Want To Probe Others, We Will Also Open Your Book – Galolo Threatens Akpabio

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has threatened to sue the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over what he called the illegal suspension’ of senator Abdul Ningi.

Galolo insisted that the people from the Bauchi senatorial district would not take the suspension of their senator lightly, adding that they might head to court to seek redress.

The APC stalwart stated this while addressing newsmen during an interview.

According to Gololo, the suspension of Ningi remains unconstitutional, as the Senate lacks the powers to suspend him for three months.

“It seems we don’t learn from the past. They forgot that Senator Ningi is an individual who represents millions of people. In the past, Senator Ali Ndume suffered the same humiliation, but he approached the court and there were senators that did the same when they were insulted.

“And for Senator Ningi to be suspended, due process must be followed, and that is the process of recalling him through his constituency and senatorial zone. I was once among those who supported the emergence of Akpabio for Senate president. As a detribalised Nigerian, I wanted a balance of leadership, but the way it is, he is becoming a rubber-stamp Senate president,” he said.

Speaking further, Galolo described Ningi’s suspension as a political witch-hunt intended to smear his good name.

He argued that Ningi’s name should not have been dragged to the dust for speaking out.

Galolo warned Akpabio that they were aware of the things he did during his time as a Niger Delta minister and they might end up also opening his can of worms.

“Yes, of course, Akpabio has just undermined his abilities as a Senate president. If Ningi has made comment Akpabio found not in line with Senate rules of engagement, then there must be a process to determine or deal with such.

“And we know Akpabio very well and what he did during his time as the minister of Niger Delta. Since he is out to probe others, we also should open his books, and this time, we have to meet in the court,” Galolo added.