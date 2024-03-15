Iba Kingdom Ruler Emerges New RTEAN Chairman In Lagos

The Iba Kingdom paramount ruler, Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji, has emerged as the new chairman of the Lagos State Branch of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Naija News recalls that all RTEAN activities in Lagos had been suspended for more than a year following the suspension of its leaders.

The Federal Government is said to have intervened in resolving the deadlock, paving the way for this new chapter.

In a bid to resume the association’s activities, Oba Adeshina and a new set of executives were inaugurated in Abuja on Thursday, marked by the presence of the association’s National Executive Council.

During the inauguration ceremony yesterday, the President of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi, addressed the newly elected executives, emphasizing the imperative to maintain order and professionalism in their roles.

“I want all of you to know that it is our duty to eradicate hooliganism or thuggery in any motor park throughout the federation. But please keep peace; that is the solution to achieve your aim,” Vanguard quoted Maitakobi saying.

The RTEAN leader urged the members to embrace peaceful resolutions over protests or violent behaviour.

Maitakobi went on to express his expectations to Oba Adesina, asking him to address any outstanding issues within the RTEAN Lagos State branch as soon as possible. He also emphasized the importance of peace-loving coexistence within the association to ensure progress and continuity.

Oba Adeshina made a statement at the end of his acceptance speech, expressing his delight and gratitude for the confidence placed in him by the election as chairman. He also stressed the need for unity and teamwork for a smooth and non-contested tenure.

“I pledge to do my best and carry RTEAN to a higher level. I plead for all the members and executives to work together as one family,” Oba Adeshina declared, setting a tone of collaboration for his term in office.

Naija News reports that RTEAN Lagos is expected to experience a period of improved coordination and growth due to Oba Adesina’s presence as its leader.

Under his leadership, the association is expected to achieve its objectives and enhance the well-being of its members.