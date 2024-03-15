What President Tinubu Discussed With Ganduje, APC State Chairmen

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will not continue to import food as his administration strives to invest in agriculture to boost food production in the country.

The Nigerian leader made this remark on Friday, during a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Giving highlights of the meeting in a statement made available to journalists, President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the Nigerian leader saying that challenges bedevilling the nation, including the food crisis, will become today’s opportunity.

He said: “We are bringing mechanized farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity. Fertilizers are being supplied to farmers as we speak. Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again.”

Beneficiaries Of Fuel Subsidy Will Fight Back

Speaking further, Tinubu said while his government intensify fight against corruption, smugglers and individuals who have profited from petrol subsidy in the past will resist these efforts.

The President reassured Nigerians that his administration is tirelessly working to enhance their quality of life. He also urged grassroots leaders to motivate citizens to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN).

This, according to him, is crucial for effective planning, implementing interventions, and ensuring the complete integration of individuals into various relief programs.

He said: “As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal will fight back.

“We need to give hope to the country and our citizens, and we are giving it to them. We are working hard, day and night, even though some agents of destabilization are present in the polity. Nigerians, with our focused support, shall defeat them.”

The President stressed that the revitalization of the economy is of utmost importance for the nation, urging party members to proactively promote good governance and exemplary civic engagement among Nigerians without waiting for an appointment.

During his discussion with the state party chairmen, headed by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, he revealed that his administration has already developed a comprehensive plan for extensive livestock farming, which will be implemented in the near future.

No Social Security Without NIN

The APC-led Federal Government, as stated by the Commander-in-Chief, is committed to safeguarding the interests of all Nigerians.

In this regard, he has urged the party’s state chairmen to actively engage and educate the citizens about the advantages of NIN registration, as there are still some individuals who lack sufficient awareness regarding its benefits.

He said: “But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.

“Without NIN, we can not embark on social security interventions for the vulnerable. We will be making faulty moves without accurate data and iron-clad, digital intervention structures. I have established a committee of governors, and it is headed by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima. It is working on what must be done to further lift our people.”