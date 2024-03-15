All Service Chiefs, Military Generals Should Be In Kaduna To Rescue Abducted Schoolchildren – Bukarti

A renowned security expert, Bulama Bukarti, has maintained that Nigeria has all the mechanisms to fight terrorists and also rescue kidnapped victims across the country.

While regretting the incessant attacks and abduction of school children, Bukarti said if he were to be President Bola Tinubu, he would deploy all service chiefs and generals at military barracks to Kaduna State till all 287 schoolchildren abducted by bandits in Kuriga village of the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State are rescued.

Naija News reports that Bukarti stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to the security expert, to end the incessant attacks and stop kidnappings, top military officers must be deployed and involved in the rescue mission.

Bukarti said: “We keep saying the Nigerian military is overstretched, I completely agree that the Nigerian military is handling a lot right now but there are thousands of generals in the barracks, there are thousands of military men in the barracks.

“If I were President Tinubu, I am going to deploy each and every general, no general will stay in any barracks and no service chief will be deployed in Abuja, all will be deployed to the field and I will give them a deadline, for example, to rescue the current set of boys and girls abducted.”

Bukarki also criticized the unwillingness of Nigeria’s Western allies to assist the country with the necessary weapons to fight terrorism.

According to him, the Nigerian government should classify such countries as its enemies. The security expert argued further that Nigeria cannot be in this situation, and its Western allies would be citing flimsy excuses to deny the country the weapons needed to fight insurgency.

He also charged the government to flush out corruption from the security and law enforcement expenditure, alleging that corruption is inhibiting the ability of security agencies to respond effectively and motivate the soldiers on the battlefield.

Bukarti maintained that Nigeria has the capacity and the wherewithal to bring back the kidnapped school children. He said the country needs to act decisively by deploying ground troops.