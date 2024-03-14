Your Call For Akpabio’s Resignation Morally Reprehensible – Senate Replies PDP

The Senate has rubbished the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

Recall that the major opposition party had on Wednesday called for the resignation of Akpabio over the claim of N3.7trn budget padding by the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, berated the PDP for asking Akpabio to resign over an unfounded claim by Senator Ningi.

Adaramodu said Akpabio will not resign and has no intention of resigning at any time because he has not committed any wrongdoing to warrant a resignation.

He said, “It is shocking that the PDP leadership could not comprehend what transpired at Tuesday’s plenary, where the allegations were debated. Senator Abdul Ningi, who was given ample opportunity to defend himself and prove the budget padding allegations, was suspended after he failed to substantiate his claims in the full glare of the public.

“Contrary to the contention by the PDP that N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects, and what transpired on the floor of the Chamber, it is open knowledge that no such absurdity is found in the budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is being implemented judiciously by the Federal government.

“Perhaps the N3.7trn mentioned in the PDP’s shocking statement exists only in the fickle minds of its purveyors and serves as a dubious version of the budget generated by the PDP’s ‘unidentified political flying objects’.

The PDP has elevated chicanery to statecraft and fatally failed in their sordid attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public on the ineffectual but spurious allegations of budget padding.

“The party’s ludicrous call for the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President is unthinkable and shows the party as a massaging balm for falsehood and immoral Legislative outbursts.”

Senator Adaramodu said the Senate did not in any way violate the constitution or its standing Rules and Orders by not referring the matter to a relevant committee.

He said the decision to take the issue to the Committee of the Whole was for transparency and fairness, and it afforded the public the opportunity to follow the proceedings and make a value judgment as to who was lying to the nation.

According to the Senate spokesman, the Red Chamber has the constitutional responsibility to vary and determine its internal rules as it deems fit.

He added, “Contrary to the unspeakable grandstanding, Senator Ningi was never intimidated nor harassed, neither was he gagged nor denied the privilege to exercise his right of reply as the senator was given ample opportunity to defend himself. But the whole world saw how he floundered since he had no verifiable facts to substantiate his allegations and his futile efforts to defend lies.

“So, the decision to debate the matter in the Committee of the Whole was in sync with the resolve of the leadership of the 10th Senate under Senator Akpabio to stand for transparency, justice and fairness.

“The proceedings of the plenary were transmitted live by at least five popular national television stations, which makes all right-thinking people wonder why the PDP is questioning the process.

“The PDP expected the Senate to sweep the unfounded allegations under the carpet, but the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Akpabio, has zero tolerance for corruption, insipid lies and egregious falsehood such as the N3.7trn budget padding allegations and could not have conducted the investigation in the closet as suggested by the PDP”

“Making the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio the fruit to receive the stones is curious, the Senate and the House of Representatives made the Appropriations law, hence the suspended Senator disparaged and impugned on the social, political and Legislative integrity of all.

“No amount of lies and fake allegations will distract the 10th Senate, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, from delivering good legislation and effective oversight for which Nigerians elected us.”