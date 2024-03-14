Sanwo-Olu Introduces 25% Discount On Food Items In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has introduced a discount of 25% for food items bought by residents of Lagos State.

This was made public in a video shared on the X platform by the Lagos State government on Wednesday.

The food discount elicited joy and appreciation from the people of Lagos, who appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the gesture at a time when many residents and families are battling to survive the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

The statement from the X account of the Lagos State government reads: “Incredible gratitude fills the hearts of Lagosians as they extend their sincerest appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his decision to introduce a 25% discount on food items.

“This initiative has not only lightened the burdens of many households, but it has also reaffirmed their faith in the government’s commitment to improving their quality of life.

“The people of Lagos, however, humbly appeal to Lagos State Government for the construction of more agro-produce hubs so that the discount sales programme reaches every corner of the state.”

Price Of ‘Pure Water’ Skyrockets By 100% In Abia

The price of sachet water, popularly known as pure water, has reportedly increased by 100% per cent in Abia State, causing outrage among residents of Umuahia and other parts of the state.

Naija News learnt that the price of sachet water has increased to N50 per one against two sachets for N50, which was sold barely two weeks ago.

Also, a bag containing 20 sachets now costs between N400 and N450, compared to the N300 it was sold for by the retailers.

A recent survey revealed that the price increment began after a two-day strike by members of the Table and Sachet Water Producers Association in Abia State.

Arising from the meeting, the members increased the price to N350 per bag from the previous N250, while retail shops sold to the final consumers at N50 per sachet.

Some residents of the state, in an interview with DAILY POST, said they now drink directly from boreholes and other public sources to quench thirst.

However, the residents, who acknowledged the health implications of drinking from other sources, appealed to both the producers and the Abia State government to immediately address the problem.