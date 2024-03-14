Retired Soldiers Write Tinubu Over Insecurity

Retired soldiers from the Nigerian War Veterans Association in Ogun State have voiced their concerns over the recent surge in killings and kidnappings across the country.

Naija News reports that in an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the veterans highlighted the urgent need for action given the nation’s security challenges.

The letter, endorsed by the body’s chairman, Fatai Shorinmade, and secretary, Ogundairo Victor, commends President Tinubu’s proactive measures against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements since assuming office.

The retired military personnel, who have dedicated 35 years of service across various departments in the country, expressed their appreciation for Tinubu’s decisive actions during this pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history.

The veterans’ community backed the President, acknowledging his efforts to eradicate threats from Nigeria’s forests and hideouts.

They stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s unity and sovereignty, for which they have fought tirelessly throughout their careers.

Furthermore, the letter praises the determination and successes of active soldiers currently battling against these security challenges, noting that their dedication is beginning to yield significant results nationwide.

However, the war veterans pointed out a critical area of concern: the welfare of both serving soldiers and retired military personnel.

The group made a compelling plea to President Tinubu, urging him to prioritize the welfare packages for war veterans.

They warned that neglecting the needs of retired soldiers could demoralize the current forces, who might fear a similar fate awaits them upon retirement.