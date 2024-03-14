Ramadan Iftar: Tinubu Meets Obaseki, Ododo, Sani, Sule, Other Governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday held a Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) with some state governors.

Naija News gathered that the Iftar was held at the Banquet Hall in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

⁣It was gathered that the governors will be the President’s initial guests for Iftar, as he plans to have more gatherings with other senior government officials throughout the holy month Ramadan.

The state governors had arrived at the presidential villa at about 6.30m.

The governors are those of Kwara State, Abdulraham Abdulrasaq; Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; Benue State, Hyacinth Alia; Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; Kogi State, Usman Ododo; Kebbi State, Mohammed Nasir Idris; Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; Borno State, Babagana Zulum; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri; Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Abia State, Alex Otti; Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Taraba State, Agbu Kefas and Kaduna State, Uba Sani, among others.

Some other senior government officials in the Iftar include Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had also hosted the leadership of the National Assembly, the Judiciary, the All Progressives Congress, and traditional rulers, among others during the Ramadan Iftar.