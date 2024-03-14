Ondo: APC Risks Losing If Aiyedatiwa Fails To Secure Ticket – Aide

The Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Sunday Olugbenga Abire, has voiced concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) risks losing the forthcoming November governorship election if Aiyedatiwa does not secure the party’s nomination.

The cautionary note comes amid growing tension within the APC as the primary elections approach.

Drawing parallels with the 2020 gubernatorial elections in Edo State, where Governor Godwin Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his inability to clinch the APC ticket, Abire urged the APC leadership not to replicate such a scenario in Ondo.

He emphasized that the party’s future in the state hinges on its decision regarding the gubernatorial ticket.

In a statement released in Akure, the state capital, Abire stated that the outcome of the primary could either strengthen or disastrously weaken the party’s position in Ondo State.

“The party would die in Ondo state if the governor loses the governorship ticket,” he cautioned, highlighting the potential repercussions of sidelining the incumbent Governor.

According to him, “Can the party risk fielding someone who openly said the APC didn’t pay his school fees? Can the party look the way of a man who is a serial defector? Can the APC put forth a character that can tear apart the soul of the party? Will the APC honour consistency and fidelity? Will the party be conscious of the antecedents of all aspirants?

“The APC will exercise fear in the ceding of the destiny of the party to those who haven’t at any time shown fidelity to the APC. It is precarious to trust the untrustworthy. Not even in this political era where sole sponsors of candidates get the middle fingers after rigorous electoral victory.

“The stability the party needs is what Governor Aiyedatiwa represents. If the party must win, there is no other person that represents the choice of the people other than the incumbent Governor. Beyond winning, the party needs someone who can be trusted to carry on with the ideology of the APC. It is time to unite. It is time to win massively for the APC. It is time to consolidate.”