Court Remands Gov Adeleke’s Ally Over Alleged Terrorism, Murder

A trusted ally of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Oyeyemi, has been reportedly detained in the correctional facility in Ile-Ife on suspicion of terrorism and the alleged murder of four individuals.

Naija News understands that Olalekan, who is commonly referred to as ‘Emir’, was selected by Adeleke to serve as a member of the Disciplinary Committee for Osun State Public Transportation System following his inauguration in 2022.

However, Olalekan was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun state, facing ten charges related to terrorism and homicide.

During the court proceedings, the police prosecutor, Umar Rabiu, revealed that Olalekan was accused of committing these crimes on February 27th, August 22nd, and November 28th, 2022, within Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

He stated: “Olalekan conspired to wit Act of terrorism by being armed with guns, terrorising All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters and other residents at Orita CMS, Ayepe and Ayetoro in Osogbo thereby killing Muraina Olayiwole, Tope, Tajudeen Rabiu and Oyewale Sharif.

“The accused person blocked one Golf car with registration number BD 468 BDJ driven by one Oyebanji Kazeem with his bus in the company of thugs, the driver narrowly escaped death. He also burnt down the vehicle based on political differences.”

According to The Nation, the prosecutor noted that the charges against Olalekan violated Sections 26(1)(a), 2(2), i, h, of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

On the other hand, Olalekan entered a plea of not guilty to the charges brought against him, while his lawyer, Edmund Biriomoni, submitted a formal bail request on his behalf.

The prosecutor representing the Inspector General of Police, Rabiu, mentioned that he would require additional time to respond and submit a counter-bail application from the defence.

However, the presiding Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, ordered that the defendant be held in the Ile-Ife correctional facility and postponed the case to March 19 for the bail application hearing.