Troops Raids IPOB Manufacturing Factory, Recover Major Firearms

The Nigerian Army has discovered and dismantled a significant weapons and drone production facility allegedly run by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onicha Olona, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this information in a press release on Tuesday, March 14th.

He disclosed that the combatants were utilizing the factory to execute illicit operations aimed at instilling fear in nearby communities and unsuspecting civilians.

“The intelligence-led operation revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorize neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

“Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance but overpowered the Armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed.

“The gallant troops neutralized two of the fighters and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition,” the statement read.

During the operation, the military personnel seized various IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a facility used for manufacturing drones.

Naija News understands that the security operatives also recovered weapons of different types, drones in the process of being built, prototype models, materials for Improvised Explosive Devices, a fully equipped workshop, and multiple power generators.

In addition to the items recovered, four male and two female combatants were also captured by the Troops. Maj Nwachukwu reiterated the troops’ unwavering dedication to dismantling terrorist and insurgent groups within the nation.