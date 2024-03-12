Terrorism: UN Sends Experts To Nigeria For Security Audit At Lagos, Abuja Airports

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations body regulating global air travel, has sent a team of experts to Nigeria for security evaluations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The audit will investigate essential aviation security aspects, such as Inflight Security, Passenger and Baggage Security, Acts of Unlawful Interference, Facilitation, Legislation, Training, Quality Control Function, Operations, and Cargo, Mail, and Catering.

Lagos and Abuja airports fall under the 2024 ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme through Continuous Monitoring Approach.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made in a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, on Monday.

According to the statement, the four-man team comprises Callum Vine (team lead), James Mabala, Tebogo Mphela, and Alagie Jeng.

The USAP CMA audit, expected to last for nearly two weeks, is scheduled to conclude on March 22, 2024.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, emphasized the significance of the audit in maintaining the highest security standards within Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Keyamo highlighted that the audit reflects a coordinated initiative to uphold the highest security standards throughout Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Nigeria aims to enhance its defences against evolving threats and vulnerabilities through rigorous assessments, comprehensive evaluations, and collaborative partnerships.