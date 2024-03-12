Super Eagles Legend, Sunday Oliseh Speaks On Returning To Manage Super Eagles

Super Eagles legend, Sunday Oliseh, has revealed that he would consider managing the Nigerian senior men’s team again if the right conditions are met.

Naija News recalls that the former midfielder briefly led the Super Eagles Between July 2015 and February 2016.

Oliseh, during his time as the team’s coach, had a tense relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 49-year-old was also reported to have had confrontations with senior club players.

The former Ajax star is among those rumoured to replace Jose Peseiro.

When asked whether he had applied to coach the Super Eagles, Oliseh told Channels Television Sports, “Right now, what I can say is that I am going to put my wildcard on this question.

“As I have also often said, if Nigeria needs my services, I will always help my country if the right conditions are met.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born American tactician Michael Nsien believes that he has what it takes to be the head coach of the Nigerian Super Eagles.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are seriously hunting for a new head coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as they have been accepting applicants from all walks of life.

Michael Nsien has also applied to succeed Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro, who announced his departure from the team on March 1, a day after his contract with the NFF expired.

Recall that Peseiro led the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON, and reports claimed that most team players wanted him to continue in his role. However, reports claimed that the two parties couldn’t agree on a salary structure, and hence, the contract extension talks crashed.

This left NFF with no choice but to advertise for his replacement, and Michael Nsien, currently the U.S. men’s Under-19 national team coach, believes he is the right man for the job.

Nsien was raised in the United States and had an active football career that lasted from 1999 to 2003. During this period, he played as a fullback for the University of Dayton. He scored nine goals in 73 games in all competitions before he retired.

Unlike ex-internationals like Emmanuel Amuneke and George Finidi, who are also said to be queuing for the job, Michael Nsien didn’t break into the international scene until his retirement.

He has served as an assistant coach at the US-based Tulsa Roughnecks and as the club’s head coach since December 2018.